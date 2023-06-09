6 injured after car crashes into storefront in Commack, NY

COMMACK, New York (WABC) -- Several people were injured Thursday after a BMW crashed into a local business in Commack, New York.

According to Suffolk County Police, a 62-year-old woman was driving the vehicle when it crashed into Craft Shoes, located at 6149 Jericho Turnpike, a little after 2:30 p.m.

The woman and the dog that was in the vehicle were not injured.

Six people who were in the store, including one employee, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Three of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

