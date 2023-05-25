  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Car careens off Henry Hudson Parkway into construction site in Hamilton Heights

WABC logo
Thursday, May 25, 2023 5:49PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A car careened off the southbound Henry Hudson Parkway and plunged into a construction site below Thursday afternoon.

First responders pulled the driver from the smoking vehicle and was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in critical condition.

At least one lane is closed on the Henry Hudson Parkway as police investigate.

ALSO READ | What does NYC's congestion pricing plan mean for you?

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW