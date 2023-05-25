Car careens off Henry Hudson Parkway into construction site in Hamilton Heights

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A car careened off the southbound Henry Hudson Parkway and plunged into a construction site below Thursday afternoon.

First responders pulled the driver from the smoking vehicle and was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in critical condition.

At least one lane is closed on the Henry Hudson Parkway as police investigate.

