Car crashes into pediatrician office in Nassau County

Nassau police responded to a call of a car that crashed into an office building on Merrick Road on Long Island.

VALLEY STREAM, New York (WABC) -- A car crashed into a pediatrician office in Valley Stream Tuesday afternoon.

Nassau Police responded to the office building at 41 Merrick Road around 12:45 p.m.

The car, which was in the parking lot of the building, crashed into the back of the pediatrician office.

Police are investigating if the vehicle operator mistakenly put the car in drive instead of reverse.

The building houses several different offices, including medical and dental offices.

Neither the vehicle nor its driver have been identified.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

