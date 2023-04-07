Englewood Police Department responded to call about a man who had been injured in a motor vehicle accident in New Jersey.

Local handyman crushed after SUV rolls over him, crashes into Porsche dealership in New Jersey

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 61-year-old man was seriously injured when his SUV rolled over him and into a car dealership in Englewood Thursday afternoon.

When police arrived they found a man with serious injuries to his pelvis, legs and back after his Ford Explorer crushed him.

The man was removing equipment from the back of the vehicle when it began to roll backward down a steep incline.

As the vehicle picked up momentum it crashed into a Porsche dealership on Grand Avenue near Chester Place, according to the Englewood Police Department.

People who know the man said he's a local handyman who's worked in the area for years.

No one else was injured.

