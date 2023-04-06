The implosion of the Nabisco factory in Fair Lawn, New Jersey has been postponed.

Implosion of Nabisco factory in Fair Lawn, New Jersey postponed for unspecified reasons

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The implosion of the Nabisco factory in Fair Lawn, New Jersey scheduled for April 15 has been postponed, but officials aren't saying why.

It comes as some people raised concerns about potential air and water contamination as a result of the implosion.

A change.org petition is calling for more transparency about the demolition process.

According to the borough's website, the buildings set to be demolished were to be cleared of asbestos by March 17, and no asbestos fibers have been identified in the air.

The borough's site also said contractors were following waste removal standards, no hazardous material will remain on the site and all metals would be recycled off-site.

Officials said a new date and time have not been scheduled.

