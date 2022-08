Serious crash on Route 495 in North Bergen closes 1 lane of traffic

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two cars were involved in a serious crash on the New Jersey Turnpike near North Bergen.

The cars are on the Route 495 westbound ramp to Route 3.

The westbound right lane has reopened while the left lane remains closed.

And the Route 3 westbound ramp to route 495 and NJ Turnpike is closed.