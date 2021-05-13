Car crashes into MTA bus in Port Richmond, 1 person seriously hurt

The vehicles collided on Richmond Terrace in the Port Richmond section just before 4 a.m. Thursday.
Newscopter 7 was over the scene where police were investigating the crash.
A person in the car was seriously injured and taken to Richmond University Medical Center. The injured person's identity has not yet been released.
It appeared to be a head-on collision. The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Richmond Terrace was closed for the investigation.
S40 buses were being detoured in both directions.
