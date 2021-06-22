Group of burglars steal 6 vehicles from Newark dealership

The burglary happened on June 6 at 4:30 a.m. at United Auto Sales on the 300 block of Elizabeth Avenue.
The owner of the business arrived to work later that morning to find that someone had cut the lock to the dealership's chained gate and stolen six vehicles.
Six people were captured on surveillance video getting out of a vehicle and breaking into the business.
They ransacked the dealership office and took keys to six vehicles that each of them drove from the car lot.
One of the stolen cars, a 2013 white BMW 328, was recovered three days later on June 9 after it collided with two parked cars in the 300 block of South 6th Street.
The suspect and another man were captured on surveillance video exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Officers recovered a .45 caliber Colt handgun from the BMW.
On June 10, a second vehicle, a 2016 red Hyundai Sonata, was recovered.
The remaining cars reported stolen were a 2010 white Mercedes Benz E350, 2013 gray BMW 740, 2016 gray Audi, and a 2016 black Kia Forte.
Anyone with information on this burglary or the suspects is asked to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).
All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.
One month prior, a gang of thieves stole several vehicles and a safe from Executive Auto Group on Chancellor Avenue in Irvington.
It's not yet known if there is a connection between the cases.
ALSO READ | NJ waitress attacked after confronting group who skipped bill
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip