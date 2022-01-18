2 dead after vehicle found floating in pond in New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after two people died after their vehicle went into a pond in New Jersey.

The incident was reported near Stelton Road and Lakeview Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews responding to the scene found a vehicle floating in New Market Pond with two people inside.



The two individuals were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

They have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Naccarato of the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-1100 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-3330.

