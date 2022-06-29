Car careens into floral shop in Haledon, New Jersey; driver on the run

It happened around 6:20 a.m. on Central Avenue at West Broadway.
The driver crashed into the front of Morningside Greenhouse and then apparently fled the scene of the crash on foot.
One person was evacuated from the building, but fortunately was not injured.
Roadways near the florist were closed for the investigation.
The building's department will be on hand to determine the structural integrity of the building.
