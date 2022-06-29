Car careens into floral shop in Haledon, New Jersey; driver on the run

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Car crashes into florist shop in Haledon, driver on the run

HALEDON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into a floral shop in Haledon, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. on Central Avenue at West Broadway.


The driver crashed into the front of Morningside Greenhouse and then apparently fled the scene of the crash on foot.

One person was evacuated from the building, but fortunately was not injured.



Roadways near the florist were closed for the investigation.


The building's department will be on hand to determine the structural integrity of the building.

ALSO READ | Husband says wife is 'scared' after brutal subway attack in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

The husband of Rosa Chocho spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang after a brutal subway attack in Queens left his wife with a broken jaw.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseycar crashcar into building
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Husband says wife is 'scared' after brutal subway attack in Queens
Police looking for new leads in 2004 cold case murder of salon owner
Subway station saxophonist raises $100K after arrest in Midtown
Video shows gunman on scooter targeting NYC pedestrian
Democrats choose Hochul for NY governor; GOP picks Zeldin
New York Primary Results
Where to watch 2022 Fourth of July fireworks
Show More
AccuWeather: Warmer but still dry
R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing in NYC
Some pharmacies limiting Plan B pill purchases as demand spikes
San Antonio migrant deaths lead to slow effort to ID 51 victims
Migrants in search of a better life continue to die on their journeys
More TOP STORIES News