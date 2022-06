Car careens into floral shop in Haledon, New Jersey; driver on the run

EMBED >More News Videos The husband of Rosa Chocho spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang after a brutal subway attack in Queens left his wife with a broken jaw.

HALEDON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into a floral shop in Haledon, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.It happened around 6:20 a.m. on Central Avenue at West Broadway.The driver crashed into the front of Morningside Greenhouse and then apparently fled the scene of the crash on foot.One person was evacuated from the building, but fortunately was not injured.Roadways near the florist were closed for the investigation.The building's department will be on hand to determine the structural integrity of the building.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.