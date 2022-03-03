Driver allegedly fleeing police crashes into Staten Island home, injuring 6 people inside

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11607713" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A vehicle drove off the Henry Hudson Parkway and landed on the Amtrak tracks below, killing the driver and a passenger.

STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A man allegedly fleeing a traffic stop crashed into a home on Staten Island, injuring six people and leaving the house uninhabitable.The driver lost control of his Jeep and careened into the house on Van Duzer Street in Stapleton, just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.Authorities say he was initially pulled over for having a defective brake light on his 2007 Jeep Patriot.Officers apparently spotted a crack pipe in the Jeep, and the driver took off.He collided with another vehicle and then crashed into the house, taking out the front.Six people in the home were treated for minor injuries. The structure was vacated as the buildings department determines its stability.The driver did not have a valid license and the Jeep was unregistered.Charges against him pending.Police also recovered ecstasy, heroin, and the suspected crack pipe.The investigation into the incident is ongoing.----------