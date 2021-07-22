Man arrested after driving through protesters in Greenwich Village, 1 person hurt

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows the arrest of a driver in a crowd of protesters in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan -- A man was arrested after driving his BMW through a crowd of protesters blocking a Greenwich Village street, injuring a demonstrator.

The 18-year-old was attempting to drive through the crowd near the 6th Precinct, at West 10th Street and Bleecker Street, at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

As protesters surrounded the BMW, and police from the nearby precinct came over, the driver continued to drive at a slow speed.



Police caught up with the vehicle a couple of blocks away at Grove Street and took the driver into custody. Charges are pending against him.

One protester was treated for a minor injury.

