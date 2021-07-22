Man arrested after driving through protesters in Greenwich Village, 1 person hurt

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10902013" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police sources tell Eyewitness News that a woman was assaulted while walking her dog in Inwood Hill Park on Wednesday.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan -- A man was arrested after driving his BMW through a crowd of protesters blocking a Greenwich Village street, injuring a demonstrator.The 18-year-old was attempting to drive through the crowd near the 6th Precinct, at West 10th Street and Bleecker Street, at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.As protesters surrounded the BMW, and police from the nearby precinct came over, the driver continued to drive at a slow speed.Police caught up with the vehicle a couple of blocks away at Grove Street and took the driver into custody. Charges are pending against him.One protester was treated for a minor injury.----------