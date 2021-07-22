Man arrested after driving through protesters in Greenwich Village, 1 person hurt

The 18-year-old was attempting to drive through the crowd near the 6th Precinct, at West 10th Street and Bleecker Street, at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
As protesters surrounded the BMW, and police from the nearby precinct came over, the driver continued to drive at a slow speed.
Police caught up with the vehicle a couple of blocks away at Grove Street and took the driver into custody. Charges are pending against him.
One protester was treated for a minor injury.
