Children, women struck by vehicle during attempted car robbery in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two women and two children were hospitalized after they were struck during an attempted car robbery in Brooklyn Friday night.

According to police, a 24-year-old suspect, who was arrested and released on Thursday for stealing a vehicle, attempted to steal another car in Coney Island Friday night.

They say the suspect was on West 15th Street and Surf Avenue as a man was loading his two toddlers into a vehicle.

MORE NEWS: Giant waterslide goes up in flames at Mount Creek Water Park in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

The ride called 'High Anxiety,' went up in flames at Mountain Creek Water Park in Vernon Tuesday.



The suspect then jumped into the vehicle and reversed as the man was loading the children in the car.

Police say the suspect hit two women and two toddlers.

One of the two women is in critical condition and both toddlers are critical but stable.

RELATED | Suspect arrested, charged after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face in Queens

EMBED More News Videos

The attack happened earlier this week as the woman was walking to her Corona home.



All of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police say the suspect is in custody and charges are pending.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coney islandbrooklynnew york citythefthit and runchildren hit by carattempted robberyrobberycar
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man slashed on the head while standing on subway platform
Kids dive for cover as gunman opens fire on NYC sidewalk
NYC marks Juneteenth with block party, unveils Economic Justice Plan
Mom, 7-year-old daughter found dead in apparent murder suicide
From UWS to Queens: Dog found safe after journey through NYC
Juneteenth ceremony to consecrate sacred burial ground at NYC park
The Countdown: Mayor's race, Biden meets with Putin and Juneteenth
Show More
What's next as Connecticut looks ahead toward legal cannabis
AccuWeather: Humid with PM storm
10 injured, including firefighters, after FDNY truck crash
Long Island facing serious lifeguard shortage for summer
Saharan dust moving into Florida from Atlantic coast
More TOP STORIES News