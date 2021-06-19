Children, women struck by vehicle during attempted car robbery in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10795508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The ride called 'High Anxiety,' went up in flames at Mountain Creek Water Park in Vernon Tuesday.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two women and two children were hospitalized after they were struck during an attempted car robbery in Brooklyn Friday night.According to police, a 24-year-old suspect, who was arrested and released on Thursday for stealing a vehicle, attempted to steal another car in Coney Island Friday night.They say the suspect was on West 15th Street and Surf Avenue as a man was loading his two toddlers into a vehicle.The suspect then jumped into the vehicle and reversed as the man was loading the children in the car.Police say the suspect hit two women and two toddlers.One of the two women is in critical condition and both toddlers are critical but stable.All of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals.Police say the suspect is in custody and charges are pending.----------