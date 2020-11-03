2 dead in carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn: FDNY

Authorities responded to the scene at 170 Ave O around 8 p.m. Monday for reports of cardiac arrest which was determined to be carbon monoxide-related.
The call was upgraded to a hazardous material incident and of the six total patients, two were pronounced dead on the scene.
The other four people were all treated at the scene but refused to be taken to a hospital.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Utility companies have been notified and FDNY units remain on the scene.
The Department of Buildings said inspectors are on the scene.
