14-year-old student hit by truck in front of Bronx high school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11340091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg says police are searching for the man who slapped a woman on a Brooklyn subway.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 14-year-old student is in serious condition after she was hit by a truck in front of a high school in the Bronx.According to police, the incident happened just after 6 p.m. in front of Cardinal Spellman High School.They say the girl was hit by an 18-wheel truck as she was leaving the school.She was taken to Jacobi Hospital by EMS. She is listed in critical condition after suffering head trauma.The vehicle remained on the scene.The driver was taken into custody, but it's unknown for what at this time.The incident is under investigation.----------