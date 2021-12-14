Woman slapped by man on subway after confronting him for taking photos of women on train

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11335734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Christmas approaches, demand for Santa is at an all time high, but there's a shortage of St. Nick impersonators this season. Lauren Glassberg has more.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who slapped a woman on a Brooklyn subway after she spotted him taking pictures of other women on the train.It happened Friday, December 10 at 12:10 p.m. on a southbound R train headed to the Court Street station.The confrontation turned physical after the victim, a good Samaritan, took a picture of the man and refused to delete it.He eventually became irate and smacked the 34-year-old victim.The victim's glasses were damaged in the attack, but she was not seriously hurt and refused medical treatment.The man then ran out of the train at Court Street.Some subway riders said they'd like to see more police throughout the subway system.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------