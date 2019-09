WATCH: Eyewitness News anchor Diana Williams' final message to viewers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Broadcast legend Diana Williams anchored her final newscast , sending viewers and the Eyewitness News team a "see you later" instead of a "farewell."Diana is retiring following 29 years here at WABC-TV.Diana, an award-winning reporter and anchor for WABC-TV's top-rated Eyewitness News at 5:00, joined the Eyewitness News Team in 1991.Before that, she worked at WNEV-TV in Boston and started her career at WBTV-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina -- a career spanning 40 years in broadcasting.Before the cameras faded at the end of the newscast, family, friends and colleagues gathered around Daina's anchor desk and cheered, celebrating a New York City legend.She looked into the camera and delivered this message of gratitude:----------