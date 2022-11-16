Suspects wanted for 4 armed carjackings in Brooklyn and Queens, stage accident before theft: NYPD

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspects behind at least four armed carjackings across Queens and Brooklyn.

The thefts happened between October 15th and 27th.

Investigators released a video of one of the incidents to help identify the suspects.

In all of the incidents, investigators say the robbers first rear-ended the victim's vehicle and as they checked out the damage, the suspects pulled out a gun then drove off with both cars.

In two of the four cases, the victims were punched and kicked.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

