Search for man, friend in Bronx carjacking, robbery

Video shows the suspect force the driver out of his car after threatening him with a gun on Grand Concourse.
It happened on June 8 at around 1:40 a.m.
He took off with the car and the victim's backpack with $1,000 in cash and Samsung Galaxy and LG cell phones inside.
The driver wasn't hurt in the attack.
The car was recovered the following week on Thayer Street.
Police also released video of the suspect with a friend, who they say they want to question.
The suspected carjacker was seen wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap.
The man wanted for questioning was seen wearing a white t-shirt and mask.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
