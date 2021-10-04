Carjacked vehicle crashed in Newark, 1 suspect under arrest

By Eyewitness News
Man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver is under arrest after allegedly crashing a stolen car in Newark, New Jersey.

Police say a Nissan was stolen at gunpoint in Jersey City around 3:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers caught up with the car in Newark, where the driver crashed on Summer and Elwood Avenues.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.



The person who was robbed of the Nissan was not injured.

Police are continuing their investigation and the identity of the arrested suspect has not yet been released.

