Father carjacked, vehicle stolen with child inside from NJ ShopRite parking lot

It happened around 10 a.m. at the supermarket on Passaic Avenue in Kearny.
Police say the father was loading groceries into his BMW X6 when he was approached and pushed to the ground.
The assailant then jumped into the BMW and sped off with the girl in the backseat.
ALSO READ | NAACP calls for officers in viral NJ mall fight video to be disciplined
Authorities later found the vehicle abandoned at Passaic Avenue and Clay Street in East Newark, about a quarter mile away from the ShopRite, with the child still in the backseat and unharmed.
The girl was taken to the hospital for observation.
Kearny police impounded vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing.
The father suffered some bruising.
Officials at the ShopRite declined to comment.
ALSO READ | Murder suspect's criminal history sparks outrage in Chinatown killing
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip