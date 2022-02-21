Father carjacked, vehicle stolen with child inside from NJ ShopRite parking lot

KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A father was carjacked and his vehicle stolen with his 1-year-old daughter inside from a ShopRite parking lot in New Jersey Monday.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the supermarket on Passaic Avenue in Kearny.

Police say the father was loading groceries into his BMW X6 when he was approached and pushed to the ground.

The assailant then jumped into the BMW and sped off with the girl in the backseat.

Authorities later found the vehicle abandoned at Passaic Avenue and Clay Street in East Newark, about a quarter mile away from the ShopRite, with the child still in the backseat and unharmed.

The girl was taken to the hospital for observation.

Kearny police impounded vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing.

The father suffered some bruising.

Officials at the ShopRite declined to comment.

