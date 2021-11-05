Newly renovated Carle Place LIRR station officially opens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11188457" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the full-scale $95 million renewal of MTA Metro-North Railroad's station in White Plains.

CARLE PLACE, Long Island (WABC) -- The newly renovated Carle Place Long Island Rail Road station officially opened Friday, with the enhancement part of the larger LIRR Expansion Project from Floral Park to Hicksville.MTA Acting Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and leaders from the LIRR were joined by elected officials and community leaders to cut the ribbon on the station."This project continues to be a model for how the MTA can deliver infrastructure projects better, faster and cheaper," Lieber said. "We're especially proud of the enhancements being made despite the COVID pandemic, which show the MTA's continued dedication to enhancing the customer experience."Improvements, which were developed in coordination with the community, include:--Platform removal and replacement to accommodate a new third track--Platform canopies--New platform furnishings and accouterments including benches, bike racks, shelters and signage.--CCTV security cameras to improve safety--ADA-compliant mobility improvements including ramps and elevators--A new pedestrian overpass--Free public Wi-Fi--USB charging stations--Digital information displays"Riders returning to the Carle Place station will experience state of the art platform, technology and security enhancements," LIRR President Phil Eng said. "The LIRR Expansion Project has already delivered infrastructure improvements providing improved service for our customers while enhancing our neighboring communities. We're excited for all that's still to come for the LIRR and Long Island."Built in 1837 and refurbished in 1990, the station serves more than 900 weekday customers on the LIRR Main Line and Port Jefferson Branch.Officials said upgrading the Carle Place Station, located in the Hamlet of the same name, is crucial to accommodating future increases in ridership on the Main Line.The enhancements to Carle Place Station are part of a broader LIRR initiative to strengthen the reliability and resiliency of its infrastructure and to support the growth and development of Long Island.On the north side of the station, Stonehinge Lane features Roundabout or "kiss and ride" to facilitate passenger drop-offs and pick-ups.To recognize Long Island's place in aviation history, Gail Boyajian's artwork entitled 'Aviary' adorns the Carle Place station. The glass panels at the station depict various machines and creatures of the sky as a tribute to the island's many contributions to flight and the birds native to the area.The LIRR Expansion Project will add a third track from Floral Park to Hicksville, reducing train congestion and delays and enabling true bi-directional service during peak hours.The work also includes several related projects, including the construction of additional parking garages and improved station access, retaining and sound attenuation walls, improvements to rail bridges and the removal of the eight street-level railroad crossings in the corridor.----------