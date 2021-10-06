Carnegie Hall reopens tonight for 1st live concert since start of pandemic

Tonight's opening night gala concert will feature the Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and performing works by Beethoven, Bernstein and Shostakovich.
The performance will also be live streamed on Carnegie Hall's website and social media accounts.
The iconic performance venue is planning 100 concerts this season, down from 150 pre-pandemic.
Carnegie Hall has been closed since March 13, 2020.
Carnegie executive and artistic director Clive Gillinson said the pandemic had caused a $7.1 million loss in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 and slightly less in the year ending this past June.
