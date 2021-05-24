Caught on video: Suspect wanted in vandalism spree of 50 cars in Queens

An individual spray-painted the vehicles between March 26 and May 22.
The incidents took place in Astoria on Ditmars Boulevard between 23rd and 34th avenues.
Many of the cars have a single straight line running across the side while others had the letter A tagged on the passenger side.
Officials are investigation the significance of those tags.
"I think it's nonsense," victim Larry Ross said. "No one has anything better to do, and it costs people money."
Area residents say this is a repeat offense, and they just want it to stop.
"Some frustrations, I'm sure," victim Timothy Clark said. "I don't think some of our officials have been as hard on petty crimes as I think they should be. I do think there's a lot going on right now, so I think it's a complicated reasons that probably requires a complicated solution."
Authorities say there are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | 2 dead, 12 injured after shooting at house party in New Jersey
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip