Firefighters battling apartment fire in Cartere

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are responding to a fire at the Bristol Station Apartments in Carteret on Friday.The fire in the building adjacent to Beverly Street was reported around 2 p.m.It was not yet clear if there are any injuries.Firefighters with the Carteret Fire Department and other nearby towns are on the scene.Residents are encouraged to avoid the area.Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.----------