Firefighters battling apartment fire in Cartere

EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters battle blaze at apartment building in Carteret

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are responding to a fire at the Bristol Station Apartments in Carteret on Friday.

The fire in the building adjacent to Beverly Street was reported around 2 p.m.

It was not yet clear if there are any injuries.



Firefighters with the Carteret Fire Department and other nearby towns are on the scene.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are moving to Florida during COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the New Yorkers who are making the move to Florida.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carteretmiddlesex countybuilding fireapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 discovered dead inside Long Island home; baby found alive
Woman struck over the head with kitchen pot, has walker stolen
Mother & child treated for 'significant' injuries in barbershop crash
Air, water patrols boosted after 2 days of shark sightings on LI
Video: Yorkie attacked by coyote fights back, protecting young girl
Sleepaway camp says 31 campers under 12 tested positive for COVID
Immigrant essential workers rally in Manhattan for path to citizenship
Show More
25-year-old woman arrested after 4 Asian victims assaulted
AccuWeather: Humidity on hold
New law requires NJ middle schools to teach about voting
'Indians' no more: Cleveland finds new name for baseball team
Bagged carrots recalled due to salmonella risk
More TOP STORIES News