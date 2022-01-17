coronavirus new york

COVID Omicron NY: Daily cases, hospitalizations in New York continue to go down

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that coronavirus cases across New York are continuing to decline across all regions of the state.

That includes the 7-day average positive cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations. The 7-day average for new COVID hospitalizations is also down 10.7% over the past week.

Data shows how this is reflected across New York City:





"I'm proud of the work New Yorkers have been putting in to keep the numbers down and protect our vulnerable loved ones," Hochul said. "While we are continuing to see promising trends, we are not through the winter surge yet and it is critical that we continue to use the tools that will help stop the spread. Our best weapon is the vaccine, so if you haven't, get your shot today and make sure you get your second dose and booster as well."

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older.

The following charts show New York City data by vaccination status:







