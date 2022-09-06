Bronx postal worker pistol-whipped, man steals $100K in cash, money orders: NYPD

Kemberly Richardson has breaking details from the Castle Hill neighborhood.

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- A 56-year-old U.S. Postal worker was pistol whipped and forced to open a Bronx post office to a man who stole more than $100,000 in cash and blank money orders Tuesday morning, according to police.

It happened around 7 a.m., as the woman was opening the Castle Hill Post Office on Castle Hill Avenue.

Authorities say the victim was knocked to the ground and hit over the head with a gun before the man demanded she open the gate.

The man, dressed in all black and wearing a full facemask, ran inside the post office and made off with the cash and money orders.

He fled in the scene in a white minivan.

The postal employee was treated on-scene by EMS.

The victim's husband was walking back to his car when his wife was assaulted.

He was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

