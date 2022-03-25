Pets & Animals

100 cats rescued from Woodbury fire; hoarding conditions hamper effort

By Amanda Geffner
WOODBURY, Orange County (WABC) -- Nearly 100 cats were rescued from a second alarm fire in Orange County, New York, that officials described as an extreme hoarding situation.

The Woodbury Animal Shelter and the fire department were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday and said the condition of the home hampered the efforts.

Now the cats are at the Woodbury Animal Shelter and will require medical care.

Many of the cats that were loose were luckily able to escape and will be trapped soon.

The Woodbury Fire Department is uncertain as to how many cats perished in the fire.

The Woodbury Animal Shelter is asking for supplies for their cats, which include food, litter, and bath sized towels (no sheets or blankets necessary).

The team at the Woodbury Animal Shelter is doing everything possible to make sure the cats are safe and healthy before going up for adoption.

The shelter is open every day from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. and for more information please call (845) 928-7661 ext. 8.

