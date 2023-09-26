Over a dozen cats were rescued after being dumped in the woods right before a heavy rainfall in CT.

15 cats rescued after being found dumped in the woods in Connecticut

STRATFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Over a dozen cats were rescued from cages in Connecticut just before heavy rain was about to come down in the Tri-State over the weekend.

Stratford police found the 15 cats in the woods in Putney without food, water or shelter against the weather.

They were left in crates on River road.

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society hopes to raise $3,000 to help pay for their care. Click here if you would like to contribute.

Authorities are seeking the public's help to find whoever is responsible for dumping the cats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Murolo at JMurolo@townofstratford.com or (203) 385-4127.

