Two hikers with special needs found safe after going missing in the Catskills

ULSTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Two lost hikers with special needs were located Friday after going missing in the Catskills.

The two were separated from their hiking group on Thursday afternoon, which prompted an extensive search through the mountain terrain of Sam's Point and Ice Cave Mountain.

Dozens of highly trained search and rescue volunteers jumped into action to search for them, even during an intense thunderstorm in the area.

After the massive search, both hikers were found safe.

