Best money moves with student loan payments starting up soon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- $8.8 billion was lost to fraud last year, that's up 30%.

That's the biggest increase the FTC has ever seen, with convenience comes a price.

We pay our dog walker, our mortgages, and even move money on our phones - and these are super hackable.

What are the new tricks?

Candy kids have you hand over your phone for Instagram or donations.

There's also spoofing with a fake phone name and number.

The loss for those victims ranges from $500 to $78,000.

There's also texts to your phone to verify transfer or delivery.

They are commonly from places pretending to be USPS, your bank, or Amazon.

They have high-pressure tactics, often contain spelling or grammatical errors, and the scammers insist on wire transfer or gift cards to obtain funds.

So what should you do?

Hang up and delete the call. Always call the customer service number on your bill or bank cards. Never provide personal information.

On a side note, you should book your holiday travel. We are in a window between now and October 15. If you want to get away between Thanksgiving and New Years, start booking those flights. After mid-October they will creep up in price every day.

ALSO READ | Social Security check scam costs Queens man $25K

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.