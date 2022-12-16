  • Full Story
Police searching for suspect who pushed man, hurled antisemitic insults in Central Park

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Friday, December 16, 2022 2:40AM
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspect in another brutal antisemitic attack in New York City, this time in Central Park.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the 63-year-old male victim was walking in Central Park, near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive, when a man struck the victim from behind, causing him to fall to the ground.

The fall caused the victim to chip a tooth and break a hand.

Authorities said the suspect made antisemitic remarks to the victim before fleeing westbound on 72nd Street on a bicycle and a bicycle trailer, which appeared to be carrying various items including a sign that read "Hungry Disabled."

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as approximately in his 40's, with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, beige pants, white sneakers, and a multi-colored hat.

They released photos of the suspect, hoping to catch him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

