Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon among performers at NYC homecoming concert in Central Park

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A week of homecoming concerts in New York City concludes in Central Park on Saturday where a crowd of more than 60-thousand people is expected.The " We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert " will take place on the Great Lawn from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.Mayor Bill de Blasio is preaching a "the show must go on" attitude despite concerns over the spread of the delta variant.It's believed to be responsible for 94 percent of new covid cases in the state. Those numbers have led to a feeling of uncertainty among New Yorkers.Proof of vaccination is required to attend. Proof of vaccination includes at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or AstraZeneca/Oxford.Attendees can present proof of vaccination by showing their:CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Card;A photo (digital or printout) of their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card;New York City COVID SAFE App; orNew York State Excelsior Pass. (Note: You do not have to be a New York State resident to obtain an Excelsior Pass, however, you must be fully vaccinated to use the pass. Examples: Second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.)Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon are among the many performers for the Saturday evening show. The full list of performers is below.Jon BatisteAndrea BocelliKane BrownLL COOL JElvis CostelloLucky DayeEarth, Wind & FireKenny "Babyface" EdmondsCynthia ErivoJimmy FallonJennifer HudsonWyclef JeanJourneyThe KillersGayle KingDon LemonBarry ManilowThe New York PhilharmonicPolo GCarlos SantanaPaul SimonPatti SmithBruce SpringsteenRob ThomasMaluma