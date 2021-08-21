coronavirus new york city

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon among performers at NYC homecoming concert in Central Park

Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon are among the many headliners
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A week of homecoming concerts in New York City concludes in Central Park on Saturday where a crowd of more than 60-thousand people is expected.

The "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" will take place on the Great Lawn from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is preaching a "the show must go on" attitude despite concerns over the spread of the delta variant.

It's believed to be responsible for 94 percent of new covid cases in the state. Those numbers have led to a feeling of uncertainty among New Yorkers.

Proof of vaccination is required to attend. Proof of vaccination includes at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or AstraZeneca/Oxford.

Attendees can present proof of vaccination by showing their:
CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Card;
A photo (digital or printout) of their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card;
New York City COVID SAFE App; or
New York State Excelsior Pass. (Note: You do not have to be a New York State resident to obtain an Excelsior Pass, however, you must be fully vaccinated to use the pass. Examples: Second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.)

Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon are among the many performers for the Saturday evening show. The full list of performers is below.

Central Park Concert Performers
Jon Batiste
Andrea Bocelli
Kane Brown
LL COOL J

Elvis Costello
Lucky Daye
Earth, Wind & Fire
Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds
Cynthia Erivo
Jimmy Fallon
Jennifer Hudson
Wyclef Jean
Journey
The Killers
Gayle King
Don Lemon
Barry Manilow
The New York Philharmonic

Polo G
Carlos Santana
Paul Simon
Patti Smith
Bruce Springsteen
Rob Thomas
Maluma

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
