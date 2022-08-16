Central Park Conservancy Film Festival to kick off in New York City Tuesday night

The 19th Annual Central Park Conservancy Film Festival, presented by National Geographic, kicks off in Central Park Tuesday night.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- It is summer in the city and it's time for the Central Park's annual free outdoor film festival, which kicks off Tuesday night.

The 19th Annual Central Park Conservancy Film Festival, presented by National Geographic, will be held at Frisbee Hill near Sheep Meadow off of 72nd Street.

This year's festival will feature an array of documentary films, starting with the premiere screening of 'The Territory' on Tuesday.

MORE NEWS | Plummeting to Earth? How space weather is causing satellites to fall from orbit

Other screenings will include 'America's National Parks' on Wednesday, 'Fire of Love' on Thursday and 'Jane' on Friday night.

Pre-film entertainment will include a sneak-peek episode of 'Edge of the Unknown' with Jimmy Chin.

Eyewitness News' David Novarro and Dani Beckstrom will take turns kicking off the festival each night.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.