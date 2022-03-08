Firefighters battle several brush fires in Central Park believed to be arson

The first call came in around 1:20 p.m. for report of a fire at Central Park and West 110th Street.
The FDNY responded and found six to 10 small areas of brush burning at the location.
Officials said one of the fires was a little bigger than the others, but all have been extinguished.
The fires were in the same general area as a similar but smaller fire Tuesday morning.
Investigators believe the fires were intentionally set, but no arrests have yet been made.
No injuries were reported.
Videos from Citizen App showed smoking rising from several wooded areas.
Windy conditions helped the flames spread and hampered efforts to extinguish them.
