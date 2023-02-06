Concerns growing over Flaco, the owl that escaped Central Park Zoo

Rescuers are trying to capture an owl that was set free from the Central Park Zoo by vandals. CeFaan Kim has the latest details.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Concerns are growing over the owl that escaped the Central Park Zoo.

A local bird expert warns the Eurasian eagle owl named Flaco cannot survive on its own in the wild.

Flaco refuses to eat any of the food that park rangers left out for him, and he can't seem to be coaxed down from the trees.

New Yorkers spotted Flaco flying out on Fifth Avenue and in Central Park since he broke free on Thursday.

