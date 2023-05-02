The Flagship store of Century 21 will re-open in the Financial District after filing for bankruptcy 2020.

Century 21 flagship store reopening soon in Financial District

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Century 21's flagship store in the Financial District will reopen this month.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine posted on Twitter Monday that the store will reopen May 16 at its home on 22 Cortland Street.

Century 21 filed for bankruptcy in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The downtown location and 13 other stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida closed after its owners filed for bankruptcy.

Following the bankruptcy, the company said the Gindi family bought back the intellectual property of the Century 21 brand, ensuring that it would continue to be a family run business.

The flagship store was supposed to reopen on April 25 but that got pushed back.

