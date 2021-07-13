Petition calls for Queens DA to reopen Chanel Lewis case in murder of Karina Vetrano

By Eyewitness News
HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Community groups will deliver a petition to the Queens district attorney with more than 40,000 signatures calling for the reopening of the high-profile Chanel Lewis case.

Lewis was sentenced to life in prison in 2019, for the murder of Karina Vetrano while she was jogging in Howard Beach.

Advocacy groups want the case reopened over allegations of prosecutorial misconduct, racial profiling, and coerced confessions.

The petition calls for Queens DA Melinda Katz to refer Chanel Lewis' case to the Conviction Integrity Unit for investigation to reopen his case and release him on bail.

Katz had previously indicated that her office would "look at" the case and "see how the Conviction Integrity Unit feels about it."



Color Of Change, VOCAL-NY, Housing Justice for All, NYC Action Lab, LIFE Camp, and Drum NYC say that they are making their claims under the guidelines of the CIU.

The guidelines state investigations may be opened where there is "a credible claim of actual innocence or other wrongful conviction."

----------
Report a correction or typo
