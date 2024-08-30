No charges for bus driver who fatally struck mother, kindergartner in Mamaroneck

MAMARONECK, New York (WABC) -- The bus driver involved in the crash that killed a kindergartner and his mother outside a school in Mamaroneck will not be charged.

The tragedy happened on June 20 around 8:30 a.m. outside Mamaroneck Avenue School on Mamaroneck Avenue near New Street.

Michael Donovan Volpe, 6, was pronounced dead at the scene and his mother, 43-year-old Molly Murphy Donovan, was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The 68-year-old driver will be issued three summonses. They include using his cell phone while driving, although he was not on his phone at the time of the crash, and was not speeding.

The press conference by police and officials was packed with fellow students' parents.

As the bus was turning, there were several parents and children crossing the street at the crosswalk with the walk sign.

It's still unclear why the bus driver did not yield to pedestrians, but parents say they've been asking for a crossing guard there for years.

"There's no excuse," said Lori Lyons, a Mamaroneck resident back in June. "No excuse for the village of Mamaroneck to have not have had somebody out here for years for this to be going on. This should've never happened today."

