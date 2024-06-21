Kindergartner, mother struck and killed by school bus in Mamaroneck identified

MAMARONECK, Westchester (WABC) -- A kindergartner and his mother have been identified Friday after they were both struck by a school bus while walking to school on Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. outside Mamaroneck Avenue School on Mamaroneck Avenue near New Street. On Friday, people are continuing to leave flowers and toys near the crosswalk.

Michael Donovan, 6, was pronounced dead at the scene and his mother, 43-year-old Molly Murphy Donovan, was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses described the mother yelling for the bus to stop.

"The saddest past was just seeing his lunch box, his school bag opened, and all the pencils out and the kid just wanted to have a day at school," said witness Nick Zamora. "And it was his last day."

Police said their initial investigation revealed the school bus was traveling eastbound from New Street and turning left onto Mamaroneck Avenue with the green light.

As the bus was turning, there were several parents and children crossing the street at the crosswalk with the walk sign.

The driver, a 68-year-old man, is cooperating and police say it appears to be a tragic accident. So far no charges are pending.

It's still unclear why the bus driver did not yield to pedestrians, but parents say they've been asking for a crossing guard there for years.

"There's no excuse," added Mamaroneck resident Lori Lyons. "No excuse for the village of Mamaroneck to have not have had not somebody out here for years for this to be going on. This should've never happened today."

The bus was en route to Mamaroneck Avenue School at the time of the crash. Several students and an aide were onboard, but no other injuries were reported.

Mental health professionals are assisting parents and children at the school on Friday and a police officer has been on site closely watching the intersection.

The community has started a petition on Change.org to call for a crossing guard, enhanced crosswalk visibility and reduced speed limits.

Police, along with Village of Mamaroneck officials, said they are partnering with Westchester County to investigate ways to improve pedestrian and traffic safety at the intersection.

Relatives say Molly's birthday was this Sunday.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.