mall

Cherry Hill Mall enforcing parental escort policy Thursday after 2017 post-Christmas chaos

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey -- The Cherry Hill Mall is enforcing a post-Christmas parental escort policy in response to a chaotic scene two years ago.



The enforcement of the policy is only for Thursday, December 26, 2019.

"The Cherry Hill Police Department and Cherry Hill Mall Management want everyone to have a safe shopping experience," the police department posted on Facebook.

This means from 4 p.m. until the mall closes at 9 p.m., all guests 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or adult 21 or older.

Proof of age will be required.

One parent or adult may accompany up to four kids.

On December 26 2017, a mob of teens forced the mall to close early.

EMBED More News Videos

Five arrests after chaos at Cherry Hill Mall: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 27, 2017



"Parents and guardians should not be dropping off their children unsupervised at retail shopping centers. Juveniles not acting responsibly will be escorted from the property and those engaging in criminal behavior will be arrested and prosecuted," police said.

The Cherry Hill Police Department will have officers patrolling the parking lots and inside the mall as well as other retail shopping centers in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cherry hillnew jerseymallteenagersmobcurfewshopping
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MALL
Fight at NJ mall sparks panic, false reports of shots fired: Cops
Mall Melee: Chaos breaks out among 200 kids at NYC mall
American Dream mall in NJ decides to make parking free
Video: Robber sends woman crashing down escalator at mall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men sitting in car injured in drive-by shooting in Astoria
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Solar eclipse creates 'ring of fire' in sky Dec. 26
Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal
Search for driver who fatally struck man on Christmas in Queens
Whoops! Car becomes stuck in pedestrian lane of NYC bridge
Writer of 'Friends' theme song dies
Show More
AccuWeather: Possible clouds and drizzle
Four anti-Semitic crimes reported in NYC in two days
2 boys rescued from thin ice in Queens
Fire tears through Long Island firehouse, destroying 3 trucks
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
More TOP STORIES News