Cheryl Boone Isaacs, former AMPAS president, named director of Sidney Poitier film school

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, former Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president, is now heading up the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at Arizona State University.

A woman who has made significant strides in solving issues of diversity within the Motion Picture Academy, is now training the next generation of storytellers.

The school is training the next generation of filmmakers and digital content creators.

The school is named after one of Hollywood's most charismatic and important pioneers, who died in 2022.

There are more than a thousand students in three locations with a special focus on broadening diversity in the business.

"It needs to be available for any and all who wishes to become involved in storytelling to have the opportunity to participate," Isaacs said. "It isn't a guarantee at all. However, the pathways should be there."

