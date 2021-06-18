Mom, 7-year-old daughter found dead in Connecticut home

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A woman and her 7-year-old daughter were found dead inside a home in Connecticut Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home on Lyndale Park in Westport around 4 p.m. and found the mother deceased at the scene.

As officers searched the interior of the home to see if anyone else was inside, they discovered the child's body.

The incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

The causes of death and the victims identities have not been released.

Police remained at the home, a large two-story structure near the Merritt Parkway, on Friday, and a local elementary school is offering counseling to parents and students.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice said the deaths of a district parent and student were an "untimely and tragic loss."

"There are no words that could console the sense of sorrow we feel by this unspeakable tragedy," Scarice said in a statement. "We want to express our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss."

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident, and they do not believe that there is any active threat to the community.

