2-year-old girl falls down manhole at NJ playground, mother jumps in to save her

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11040577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Angelo says Brian Laundrie was screaming and Gabby Petito was in tears and apologizing.

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 2-year-old girl fell into a manhole at a playground in Union, New Jersey and she's alive thanks to her quick-acting mother.The mother and daughter were at the playground at 10:45 a.m. near Thoreau Terrace and Colonial Avenue when she suddenly noticed her toddler was missing.She found her seven feet down a manhole in two feet of water.The water was up to the child's chin.She called 911, but the toddler started to drift away.The mother jumped into the hole and grabbed her before she had a chance to drift down the tunnel to an area that's too small for her."I think when your child is in a situation like that, you'll do anything possible to save them. So, it was more amazing that she was able to get them both out because there is no access ladder out there. She must've gripped onto the ledge and jumped out of there," said Anthony Schmidtberg, Union Fire Department.Both mother and child were not seriously hurt, although the child may have ingested some sewer water."I hear the mother was already out of the hole, soaked, crying, very upset, but nothing physically that was wrong with them, and she treated them on scene," Schmidtberg said.They were both taken to an area hospital to be checked out as a precaution.Hurricane Ida may have blown off the manhole cover when the pressure from the underlying sewers pushed some manhole covers off."You just have to be careful, watch where you step, check, especially if there is a storm, you should never go, when you cannot see it, in the water, these things do pop up, and you can fall and you're not going to be able to get back out," Schmidtberg said.Officials are going around to all parks to make sure each manhole is covered.----------