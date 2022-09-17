9-year-old dies after being struck by car in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 9-year-old child died after they were struck by a car in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was driving a black 2020 Nissan Murano on East 12 Street just after 2:30 p.m. when she turned left into a driveway.

As she made the turn, she struck the child who was on the sidewalk.

EMS responded and transported the aided child to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

While at the hospital, the child suffered medical complications as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is currently investigating this collision.

The identification of the deceased is pending family notification.

