  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police searching for guardian of young girl found alone in Bronx on New Year's Eve

WABC logo
Sunday, January 1, 2023 1:43PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a young girl they found wandering alone in the Bronx on Saturday night.

The girl, believed to be approximately 4 to 6 years old, was found in front of 1208 Leland Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

She was walking by herself and taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The child was found wearing a pink jacket and brown tights with a unicorn design.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | 3 officers attacked by man with machete blocks away from Times Square celebration

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW