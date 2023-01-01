Police searching for guardian of young girl found alone in Bronx on New Year's Eve

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a young girl they found wandering alone in the Bronx on Saturday night.

The girl, believed to be approximately 4 to 6 years old, was found in front of 1208 Leland Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

She was walking by herself and taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The child was found wearing a pink jacket and brown tights with a unicorn design.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

