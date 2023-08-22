Child attacked by bear in Westchester County

NORTH CASTLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a child was reportedly attacked by a bear in Westchester County on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene on Hickory Kingdom Road around 11 a.m.

Sources say the bear is dead.

The child was on the way to the hospital.

The age of the child or the extent of his or her injuries were not yet known.

Few other details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

