Investigation underway after young child found dead in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials are investigating the death of a young child in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported on Summerall Road around 3 p.m. in Somerset County.

It was not yet clear if the child was a boy or girl.

Few details have been released at this point. The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

