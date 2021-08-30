8-year-old boy accidentally kills self while playing with gun in Newark home: Source

EMBED <>More Videos

8-year-old boy accidentally kills self while playing with gun: Source

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself in what is being considered a horrible accident, a law enforcement source says.

The source says the child was playing with a gun inside his home when it went off Sunday night around 10:30 p.m.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force is investigating the death and is not releasing other details at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Gov. Kathy Hochul on 'unprecedented' subway outage: 'The system failed you'
EMBED More News Videos

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Monday an "unprecedented system breakdown" led to half of the nation's largest subway system losing power Sunday.





----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countychild killedguns
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Hochul on 'unprecedented' subway outage: 'The system failed you'
Some CT districts head back to school with mandates in place
8-year-old boy accidentally kills self while playing with gun: Source
J'Ouvert canceled but some virtual events will go on
EU recommends reinstating Europe travel restrictions on US
LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's weekly briefing
Ida weakens to tropical storm: at least 1 dead, 1M without power
Show More
40 Con Ed crews join NYC rescue team in Louisiana after Ida damage
Ida's remnants likely to bring tropical rain to the Tri-State
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun, stray PM thunderstorm
Fans return to stands at US Open in Queens
Family stuck in attic as home filled with water near New Orleans
More TOP STORIES News