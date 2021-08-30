8-year-old boy accidentally kills self while playing with gun in Newark home: Source

The source says the child was playing with a gun inside his home when it went off Sunday night around 10:30 p.m.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force is investigating the death and is not releasing other details at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
