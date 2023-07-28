Ashram Lochan was held without bail at his arraignment Thursday night in the two-year-old murder.

2nd man charged with murder in 2021 shooting death of 10-year-old boy in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A second man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in Queens.

Ashram Lochan was held without bail at his arraignment Thursday night in the two-year-old murder of a boy fatally shot in an ongoing dispute over a shared driveway in the Rockaways.

Lochan was deemed a flight risk by Judge Marty Lentz.

The 29-year-old was rearrested by detectives Thursday immediately after he was released from jail, where he served the last 15 months on gun charges connected to the death.

The trial of a second man charged in the killing, 31-year-old Jovan Young, is still pending.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors allege Lochan assisted Young in the double shooting of 10-year-old Justin Wallace and his 29-year-old cousin, Kyle Forrester.

Lochan then fled to a hotel in Nassau County with "considerable luggage," destroying evidence like cell phone data on the way.

In a statement, District Attorney Melinda Katz said Lochan "may have thought he got away with murder."

District Attorney Katz said: "No parent should ever have to experience the horror of losing a child to gun violence. While we cannot bring back Justin Wallace, 10, we can achieve justice for him. This defendant may have thought he got away with murder, but he will be held to account thanks to the dedication of the NYPD and my Homicide Bureau."

